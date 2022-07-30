English
    Twitter testing new feature to add multiple forms of media to a single tweet

    The new feature will allow users to add up to four forms of media to a single tweet with a combination of images, videos, and GIFs.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 30, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.


    Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to attach post images, videos and GIFs in one multimedia tweet. Up until now, Twitter users were only able to post one form of media per tweet.

    The new feature will shake things up and allow users to combine multiple media formats in a single tweet.


    Twitter told TechCrunch, “We’re testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format. We’re seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFS and videos to make these conversations more exciting. With this test, we’re hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters.”

    Twitter currently allows users to add up to four images or a single type of media to a tweet. There’s no way of adding multiple forms of media like an image and video or GIF to a tweet. However, the new feature will allow users to add up to four forms of media to a single tweet with a combination of images, videos, and GIFs. It is worth noting that the feature is still in testing and only available to select accounts with no word on a global rollout.
    Moneycontrol News
    #Twitter #Twitter feature
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 04:52 pm
