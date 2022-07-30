Twitter testing new feature to add multiple forms of media to a single tweet

Representative image.

Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to attach post images, videos and GIFs in one multimedia tweet. Up until now, Twitter users were only able to post one form of media per tweet.



#Twitter is working to allow you to attach photos, videos and GIFs to a tweet at the same time pic.twitter.com/uZazWRX0Yr

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 23, 2022

The new feature will shake things up and allow users to combine multiple media formats in a single tweet.

Twitter told TechCrunch, “We’re testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format. We’re seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFS and videos to make these conversations more exciting. With this test, we’re hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters.”