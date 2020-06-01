App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ByteDance to set up second corporate entity in India soon: Report

ByteDance was expected to file a formal application with the government and regulators, including the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in the next few weeks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is reportedly setting up a second corporate entity in India. The new entity will provide Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services support to all of ByteDance’s platforms worldwide, including in India. 

ByteDance was expected to file a formal application with the government and regulators, including the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in the next few weeks, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). 

ByteDance’s new entity will also work on the content generated across its various platforms. Other than TikTok, ByteDance owns apps like Helo, Toutiao, Douyin, Xigua video, etc.

Close

The company has been under the radar for the type of content available on its apps like TikTok. The short video-sharing app recently received a lot of flack due to controversial content on its platform, after which it's rating on the Google Play Store dipped to 1.2 out of five. Google, after a few days, deleted some reviews, restoring TikTok’s rating on Play Store to 4.4.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

related news

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:45 am

tags #ByteDance #TikTok

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.