ByteDance to set up second corporate entity in India soon: Report

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is reportedly setting up a second corporate entity in India. The new entity will provide Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services support to all of ByteDance’s platforms worldwide, including in India.

ByteDance was expected to file a formal application with the government and regulators, including the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in the next few weeks, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

ByteDance’s new entity will also work on the content generated across its various platforms. Other than TikTok, ByteDance owns apps like Helo, Toutiao, Douyin, Xigua video, etc.

The company has been under the radar for the type of content available on its apps like TikTok. The short video-sharing app recently received a lot of flack due to controversial content on its platform, after which it's rating on the Google Play Store dipped to 1.2 out of five. Google, after a few days, deleted some reviews, restoring TikTok’s rating on Play Store to 4.4.



