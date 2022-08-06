English
    The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

    Pre-order dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leaked, a quick review of the iQOO 9T, Instagram expands NFT support, Apple may ship the iPhone 14 from India and China, we put the Viewsonic XG2431 through its paces, and Apple to delay the iPadOS 16

    August 06, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

    Dates for Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders leak online Google is on track to release a new Pixel smartphone in October this year, various reports have said. A GSMArena report said, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro can be pre-ordered starting October 6 and will be available in stores from October 13. It's safe to assume that the launch event will take place before October 13.

    The front and ultrawide camera could’ve been better but the iQOO 9T is a balanced smartphone with a lot of power to its name. What you get with it is style, substance, and speed, making it one of the best phones under Rs 50,000. The front and ultrawide camera could’ve been better but the iQOO 9T is a balanced smartphone with a lot of power to its name. What you get with it is style, substance and speed, making it one of the best phones under Rs 50,000.

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account to announce the expansion of Non-fungible Token (NFT) support on Instagram to 100 countries including India. This feature will let users, businesses and creators showcase their digital collectables on their Instagram profiles. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account to announce the expansion of Non-fungible Token (NFT) support on Instagram to 100 countries, including India. This feature will let users, businesses and creators showcase their digital collectables on their Instagram profiles.

    Apple is reportedly planning to ship its next-generation iPhone 14 simultaneously from factories in China and India, media reported on August 5. Apple is reportedly planning to ship its next-generation iPhone 14 simultaneously from factories in China and India, media reported on August 5.

    The XG243’s high refresh rate and low input-lag have a huge effect on the quality of your gaming experience but it lacks in areas like contrast and brightness. Should you buy it? Read our review (you can add the story link) The XG243’s high refresh rate and low input-lag have a huge effect on the quality of your gaming experience but it lacks in areas like contrast and brightness. Should you buy it? Read our review.

    According to a report by Bloomberg, people with knowledge of the matter claim that iPad OS 16 will arrive almost a month after iOS 16. Apple’s major iPhone and iPad OS updates tend to arrive sometime in September. However, the report suggests that iPad OS 16 won’t go live until October. According to a Bloomberg report, iPad OS 16 will arrive almost a month after iOS 16. Apple’s major iPhone and iPad OS updates tend to arrive sometime in September. Reports, however, suggest that iPad OS 16 won’t go live until October.
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPhone 14 #Google #Google Pixel 7 #Google Pixel 7 Pro #Instagram #iPadOS 16 #iQOO 9T #Meta #NFT #Viewsonic India
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 12:08 pm
