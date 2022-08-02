Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-order dates leak online

A man claims he received an unreleased smartphone through Facebook Marketplace (Image credit: @soulpee/Twitter)

Google is on track to release a new Pixel smartphone in October this year according to various online reports. The information has been funneled through various sources and has been reported on by FrontPageTech, who accurately predicted the release dates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

As per the report (via GSMArena), the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will go on pre-order starting October 6 this year, and will be available in stores starting October 13. It's safe to assume that the launch event will take place before that.

Google had already shown off the new Pixel smartphones at I/O 2022 in May this year, and while they may hoped to get ahead of leaks by teasing the phone themselves, it looks like there is still a hole that needs to be plugged, somewhere within the company.

The hardware and software giant teased the next Pixel phones at it's annual I/O event this year, and confirmed that the phones would be powered by a next-generation Tensor chip, that was present in the Pixel 6.

Google also teased the design of the new phones, while they look similar to Pixel 6, the Pixel 7 phones have a new camera island with an aluminum band that curves into the frame on both sides.

The company said that the Pixel 7 will feature a dual-camera module, while the bigger cousin, Pixel 7 Pro, will use a triple-camera setup. Both the phones are expected to ship in October this year, along side a new Pixel smartwatch.

Besides the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, Google also teased a new Pixel tablet, that is set to arrive sometime next year. The company said the tablet would also use the next-generation Tensor chip.