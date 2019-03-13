The Google and Amazon rivalry may soon spill into another non-tech industry

Two of the world’s biggest tech giants have reignited their rivalry in a new industry vertical, one which is often deemed boring, stagnant, and low-tech. The companies in question are Google and Amazon, while the industry, in this case, would be home services.

You’d often expect Amazon and Google to be at loggerheads with each other on the tech frontier, AI technology in particular. The home services industry takes us as far away as possible from drones, AR technology or even lab-grown meat, but it is still garnering the attention of two front runners in AI tech.

The home services industry may not be as magical and attractive as other tech sectors, but what the home services industry lacks in flash, it more than makes up for in profitability. According to Angies' List, this industry generates approximately $400 billion in revenue per year.

It doesn’t really seem like an industry Amazon and Google would want to cash in on. But both tech giants have their own products that cater to the home services.

Google ‘s Local Services Ads is a new product that allows consumers to quickly and conveniently search for trusted local service providers for specific businesses. When users enter key search terms pertaining to a particular home service they require, Google will display several trusted professionals in the users’ vicinity above the traditional paid search ads. A small green ‘Google Guaranteed’ shield will also appear next to the listing, indicating the business is licensed and insured. Google plans to leverage this service to make a mark on the home services industry.

Amazon Home Services is an add-on feature available to consumers who purchase products on Amazon. Take, for example; you buy an air conditioner, Amazon will prompt you to book an installation for that AC. If you opt for the service, Amazon will alert home service businesses in the area about the job opportunity.

The introduction of both these services presents a massive opportunity in the home services industry for local businesses to leverage Amazon and Google’s platforms to increase consumer reach. Amazon Home Services and Google’s Local Services will also have a massive positive impact on consumer service.