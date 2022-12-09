The Game Awards 2022: All the big announcements in a nutshell

(Image Courtesy: Game Awards)

The Game Awards are the biggest stage you could hope for in the gaming industry, so it stands to reason that it would host more than just the awards themselves.

The show has become a popular mecca for big announcements and trailers too. Here are some of the biggest from The Game Awards 2022.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is coming to PC

We all knew it would happen sooner than later. Ever since Sony have begun porting their exclusive IPs over to PC, people have been asking about The Last of Us, and now Sony has officially announced that the game will coming to PC on March 3rd, 2022. Now if only Sony would listen to Bloodborne fans.

Returnal is also coming to PC

Surprise, surprise! No one saw this coming. The PlayStation 5 launch title will make its way to desktops in early 2023.

Capcom gives us a release date for Street Fighter 6

The sixth entry in the famed Street Fighter franchise will be released on June 2, 2023. Between this, Tekken 8 and Project L, it looks to be a big year of fighting games.

Tekken 8 shows off new gameplay trailer

Another big pillar of the fighting game genre, the 3D brawler is looking great. The trailer also has a surprise for fans, the return of Jun Kazama, who hasn't been seen since Tekken Tag Tournament 2 in 2012.

Diablo IV gets a release date

The next game in the popular Action RPG franchise is coming out on June 6, 2023.

Horizon: Forbidden West is getting new DLC

The PlayStation 5 exclusive will be getting a new DLC campaign next year. Horizon Forbidden West: Haunted Shores is coming out on 19th April 2023.

Idris Elba will star in the new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

This was a surprise! Idris Elba known for his roles in shows like The Wire and films like The Suicide Squad, will be taking the starring role in the new Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC, due out in 2023.

Final Fantasy 16 gets a release date

Looks like June is going to be packed next year, with huge blockbuster game releases. Square Enix's long running Final Fantasy franchise will release on June 22, 2023.

From Software revisits the long dormant Armored Core franchise

The next game from stalwarts From Software, will see them revisit the long dormant Armored Core series, which hasn't seen a new release since 2013.

Death Stranding sequel in the works

Hideo Kojima's next project is a direct sequel to Death Stranding. As is the norm with Kojima, the trailer is cryptic but Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux will be reprising their roles.

Hades is getting a sequel

One of the biggest hits of 2020, Hades will be getting a sequel in 2023. This time you will play as the princess of the underworld.

Bioshock creator Ken Levine's new studio is making a new narrative driven FPS

Judas by Ghost Story Games is the new project from Ken Levine, the creator of the popular Bioshock franchise. The narrative first-person shooter has all the trademarks that Bioshock fans have come to expect. There is no release date yet.

Platinum Games explores Bayonetta's origin with Cereza and The Lost Demon

Bayonetta 3 might have been divisive but it still remains one of Nintendo's critically acclaimed franchises. With Cereza and The Lost Demon, Platinum will shed more light on the origins of the famed witch.

Hellboy is getting a new game

Mike Mignola, comics artist and creator of Hellboy, will be helming a new game project based on the loveable demon. Web of Wyrd is collaboration between Upstream Arcade, Good Shepard Entertainment and Dark Horse Comics.

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game will feature Kevin Conroy as Batman

Rocksteady revealed that their Suicide Squad game will feature the voice talent of the late Kevin Conroy as Batman. His iconic voice will be missed but not before one final starring role.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming out in March next year

Respawn entertainment's next big Star Wars title will come out on 17th March, 2023.