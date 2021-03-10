TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV launched in India with Android 11 at a starting price of Rs 41,990

TCL just launched its first Android 11 TV in India. The TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV is available in four screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. TCL also unveiled its Ocarina Smart AC series alongside its Android 11 TV.

TCL P725 4K Android TV Price

The TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV’s price in India is set at Rs 41,990 for the 43-inch variant, while the 50-inch and 55-inch models cost Rs 56,990 and Rs 62,990, respectively. The largest 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 89,990. The 65-inch model will go on sale first, exclusively through Amazon India, while the other three models will follow suit.

TCL Ocarina Smart AC Price

The TCL Ocarina Smart AC features a starting price of Rs 33,990. The AC is available in three variants – 1-ton, 1.5-ton, and 2-ton. TCL’s new Smart AC will go up for pre-order in India on March 20.

TCL P725 4K LED Android TV

TCL’s new P725 4K TV is the first to run on Android TV 11 in India. The TV runs both the stock Android TV interface and TCL’s Channel 3.0 custom launcher. The P725 features support for HDR up to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. The TV boasts AiPQ Engine and MEMC (Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation).

The P725 also comes with a built-in Chromecast, while offering access to over 7,000 apps and games through the Play Store. Some of the other key features touted are hands-free control through Google Assistant and a video call camera. For connectivity, the television arrives with two USB ports, three HDMI ports and Bluetooth 5.0.

TCL Ocarina Smart AC

TCL also introduced a Smart AC alongside its Android 11 TV. The Ocarina Smart AC features B.I.G and UVC Sterilization Pro, which the company claims can remove more than 98.66-percent bacteria. The air conditioner can be controlled remotely through the TCL Home app or through voice assistance, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.