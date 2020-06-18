App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCL launches X915 8K QLED, C815 and C715 4K TVs in India

The most premium TV launched by TCL on June 18 is the X915 8K QLED Android TV with IMAX Enhanced. It has a 75-inch 8K display and comes with features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US-based TCL Electronics has launched a range of 4K and 8K QLED TVs in India. 

The most premium TV launched by TCL on June 18 is the X915 8K QLED Android TV with IMAX Enhanced. It has a 75-inch 8K display and comes with features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The TV features support for DCI-P3 colour gamut Quantum Dot Display technology with finely-tuned RMB colours. It further upscales non-8K content to 8K performance with its AI 8K Processor. 

TCL X915 8K TV

Other than these features, the TV is powered by hands-free voice control and a separate Onkyo soundbar with IMAX Enhanced, DTS and Dolby Atmos for premium audio output. To enable TV-based calling, TCL has also equipped its 8K model with a built-in pop-up camera which ascends and descends automatically when prompted by the user. 

The 8K QLED X915 TV is priced at INR 2,99,990.

TCL has also launched the C815 and C715 4K QLED TVs. The C815 comes in three variants: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screens. Like the X915, the C815 series uses Quantum Dot technology and features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.  The 65-inch and 75-inch come with 120 Hz MEMC for smoother motion and making action-packed scenes look crisper.

TCL 8K QLED TV

The 55-inch C815 model is priced at Rs 69,990, whereas the 65-inch and 75-inch models can be bought for Rs 99,990 and Rs 1,49,990.

Lastly, the C715 series also comes in three screen sizes — 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The Quantum Dot display has a 4K resolution. It also features support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with hands-free voice control that is assisted by a 180-degree voice receptor to offer precise voice recognition.

tcl c715 4K TV

The three models are priced at Rs 45,990, Rs 55,990, and Rs 79,990, respectively.

All the TCL TVs launched on June 18 run on Android 9 TV.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #TCL #Technology #TV

