TCL 10 Tab Max, TCL Tab 10 4G FHD, TCL Tab 10s tablets launched in India: Check specs, features

TCL recently launched its first set of tablets in India. The TCL 10 Tab Max 4G, TCL 10 Tab Max (Wi-Fi), TCL Tab 10 4G FHD, and TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi) were previously revealed at IFA 2020 and CES 2021 and are now making their way to India.

TCL 10 Series Price in India

The TCL Tab Max 4G is priced at Rs 20,999, while the Wi-Fi variant costs Rs 18,999. The TCL Tab 10 4G FHD is priced at Rs 16,999, while the TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi) will set you back Rs 15,999. The new tablets will be available on Flipkart and select retailers starting July 24.

TCL 10 Tab Max 4G and Tab Max Wi-Fi

The TCL 10 Tab Max 4G and Max Wi-Fi are powered by unnamed octa-core SoCs with a clocked speed of 2.0GHz. The SoC also packs a Mali G72 MP3 GPU. The SoCs are paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Both TCL Tab Max models pack an 8,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The two models also sport a 10.36-inch FHD+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) display with sizeable bezels on each side. Both the TCL 10 Tab Max 4G and Wi-Fi models feature a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more, while the Tab Max 4G also comes with 4G SIM support for calling. Both tablets run on Android 10.

TCL 10 Tab 4G FHD

The TCL 10 Tab 4G FHD is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8768E SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone also packs a 5,500 mAh battery with 10W charging support and runs on Android 10. The TCL 10 Tab 4G FHD sports a 10.1-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1200 pixels) display. The tablet has a 5 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi)

The TCL Tab 10s is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT8768E SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The tablet sports a 10.1-inch FHD (1,920x1,200 pixels) display. The Tab 10s runs on Android 10 and packs an 8,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options are the same as those on the TCL 10 Tab 4G FHD without the 4G SIM support. It also has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.