Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Communications appoints Amur S Lakshminarayanan as MD and Group CEO – Designate

Most recently at TCS, he successfully managed and developed scalable businesses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Communications, a leading global digital infrastructure provider, has appointed Mr Amur S Lakshminarayanan (Lakshmi) as Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer – Designate.

Lakshmi brings with him over 35 years of experience in a broad range of leadership roles across industries and regions around the world. Most recently at TCS, he successfully managed and developed scalable businesses. His roles in the company included President and CEO of TCS Japan, Global Head of Telecom, Media & Information Services, HiTech and Utilities, and Head of TCS UK & Europe.

Renuka Ramnath, Chairperson, Tata Communications, comments, “Lakshmi has forged an illustrious career leading some of the biggest businesses for TCS. During this time, he has also developed a deep understanding of the global technology market and enterprises’ growing digital demands. Tata Communications has proven to be a preferred partner for enterprises looking to make the most of the opportunities that the global digital transformation drive brings. Lakshmi’s experience, exposure to industry best practice, leadership style and focus on action will help accelerate Tata Communications to achieve greater heights.”

Close
As MD & CEO – Designate, Lakshmi will advise the Interim Management Committee of Tata Communications. Upon receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals, the Board of Tata Communications will subsequently appoint Lakshmi as the MD & CEO of Tata Communications.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

