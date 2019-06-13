SUSE announces Brent Schroeder as global CTO

SUSE announced Brent Schroeder has been named global chief technology officer to lead SUSE’s Office of the CTO. He replaces former CTO Thomas Di Giacomo, who is now president of Engineering, Product and Innovation for SUSE. Most recently CTO Americas for SUSE, Schroeder will continue to report to Di Giacomo. In addition, Gerald Pfeifer, formerly SUSE vice president of Products and Technology Programs, is joining SUSE’s Office of the CTO as EMEA-based CTO.

“As SUSE pursues its vision of powering digital transformation with agile open source solutions that enable enterprises to continually innovate, compete and grow, we are broadening and deepening our engagement with the industry and with partners, customers and open source communities,” Di Giacomo said. “Our Office of the CTO leads this strategic effort. Brent is uniquely positioned to identify, evaluate and lead in relevant technology trends to meet increasing global demand for open source software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions.”