Startup develops electric car that can be 3D-printed for a cost of Rs 5 lakh

An Italian startup XEV in collaboration with Polymaker, a developer of 3-D printing material has developed a car which can be 3-D printed and is ready to be mass produced.

The car which costs just USD 7,500 (Rs 4.87 lakh) is named LSEV. According to the creators of the car, it took just three days to build it.

The company said that all components of LSEV were 3-D printed except the chassis, seats, and glass. The car is essentially built of polyamide and weighs just 450 kg.

The car has a sleek design but its speed may disappoint some buyers. The top speed of the car is 75 kmph and has a range of 150 km on a single charge. However, it can be a good option for urban mobility given that heavy traffic and congestion hardly lets the speed of car go above 60 kmph.

The car is expected to be available for sale in Asia and Europe by the second quarter of this year.