Spy shot of KTM 390 Adventure reveals near-production model

Almost a month ago, just as bookings for BMW's G 310 siblings started, KTM announced the arrival of the 390 Adventure. Now, as BMW prepares to launch its bikes on July 18, a new KTM bomb has exploded. A spy shot of the 390 Adventure is doing the rounds on the internet.

The first spy shot was leaked back in 2016 and since then, this is the first time that Adventure has been spotted. The test mule caught on camera features a headlight, mirrors, indicators and a rear licence plate suggesting that it is probably a ready-for-production model.

The bike will be powered by the same engine as the 2017 Duke 390, a Euro-VI compliant 373.2 cc single cylinder producing 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque. This being an ADV model, there are going to be definite changes to the tuning of the engine.

It has the same side-slung exhaust and similar ride-by-wire. All of the riding and safety features from the Duke 390 will be incorporated in the 390 Adventure. Expect ABS to come in the same form, switchable between on, off and the fun 'supermoto' mode.

In terms of looks, what is confusing are two plastic deflector like panels flanking the headlamp unit. KTM has used plastics in such a way before on the RC 200 and RC 390, and it seems like they could be just for styling.

There's a windscreen above the headlamp, but its unclear whether it is adjustable or not. Consensus suggests that it is fixed and will probably receive powerparts in the form of smaller or taller windscreens. The headlamp unit is the same LED unit on the Duke 390 although this one seems to have some sort of roman helmet like fairing.

From what is visible of the tank, the extensions off to the side look like the Duke 390's and it is unlikely that the tank is going to have a lot of fuel capacity. Riding position seems to be fairly upright with a higher handlebar and lower more forward biased foot pegs. The pillion seat is stepped up, but doesn’t seem to be too exaggerated.

The suspension is longer and will mostly be by WP, adjustable on the rear monoshock. Wheels are bigger – looks like 19-inch – spokes and from the looks of it will feature tube tyres. This seems like a better option considering that while off-roading, it is always safer to change a tube rather than riding on unsafe, cut-up tubeless tyres. The ones visible in the picture seem to be dual sport – knobby – but with smaller spacing between for an easier ride on the tarmac.

The axle of the front wheel is offset slightly, but a bigger tyre means trail will remain the same. The rake though, is visibly more than the Duke 390. The swing-arm is barely visible in the rear, but it does feel like KTM will lengthen it, which means a longer wheelbase.

KTM had earlier said that the bike would be ready for launch in 2019 when it will be in direct competition with BMW's mini offering in the ADV segment. As the KTM has a larger dealer network than BMW there is no doubt that it would sell more bikes. In terms of pricing, expect it to be slightly costlier than the Duke 390.