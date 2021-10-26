MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Sony Xperia Pro-I launched with 1-inch camera sensor, 4K 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 888 SoC

The Sony Xperia Pro-I’s price is set at euro 1,799 (Rs 1,56,650) in Europe

Carlsen Martin
October 26, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST

Sony just dropped a new camera-centric Xperia smartphone in Japan. The Sony Xperia Pro-I is the first smartphone to feature a 1-inch camera sensor with PDAF outside Japan. The Xperia Pro-I is the flagship handset with a camera that Sony claims is the best-in-its-class.

Sony Xperia Pro-I price 

The Sony Xperia Pro-I’s price is set at euro 1,799 (around Rs 1,56,650) in Europe. The handset goes on sale in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries in December.

Sony Xperia Pro-I specs

The Sony Xperia Pro-I is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone comes with 512GB of internal storage and is expandable through a microSD card. The Xperia Pro-I packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The handset also features an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.

Close

Related stories

The phone also sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone's built-in stereo speakers support Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. The Xperia PRO-I supports high-resolution audio and high-resolution audio wireless via LDAC.

Sony Xperia Pro-I Cameras

For optics, the Xperia Pro-I features a 1.0-inch sensor that is taken from Sony’s RX100 VII compact camera. Sony, however, says that it has been optimised for a smartphone.

The sensor is much larger than on standard smartphones. The main sensor on the Pro-I has 2.4µm-sized pixels, which is about 20 percent larger than the iPhone 13 Pro Max' pixels.

Sony (1)

The Exmor RS main sensor has a 12 MP resolution and a Zeiss-coated, stabilised 24mm lens with a variable aperture that goes from f/2.0 to f/4.0. Sitting alongside the main camera are two more 12 MP cameras, including an ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.  You also get a 3D ToF sensor. Lastly, there's an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

Sony uses the Bionz X image signal processor to handle video and photo processing. The phone also comes with two physical camera controls that includes a two-stage shutter key and a circular shortcut button that is mapped to the Videography Pro app. The Xperia Pro-I can record video in 4K resolution at up to 120fps for 5x slow motion.

Sony also announced a Vlog Monitor, which costs euro 199 and needs a back cover attachment for another euro 89.99. The Vlog Monitor is designed for vloggers and is a 3.5-inch HD monitoring accessory that can be attached to the back of the Xperia Pro-I.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #smartphones #Sony
first published: Oct 26, 2021 01:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.