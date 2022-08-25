English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: Dell Technologies, with Moneycontrol and CNBC TV 18 welcome you to join Dell Technologies Challengers Awards 2022. Click here to watch>>
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Sony announces its most customizable controller yet for the PS5, the DualSense Edge

    The Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller is the “first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable” controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

    Sony recently announced a new controller for the PlayStation 5. The Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller is the “first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable” controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Sony is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the DualSense Edge wireless controller.

    The Sony DualSense Edge controller comes with two new buttons on the back, updated joysticks and trigger buttons, two Function buttons, and a reinforced USB design. The controller also features a number of software-based customization options for creating a completely personalized controller experience. The back buttons (LB and RB) now allow for remapping controls.

    The new joystick comes with changeable caps which can be switched between standard, high dome, and low dome. The new DualSense Edge wireless controller’s entire joystick module is replaceable. The user can adjust the stick sensitivity as well as the dead zones. The trigger buttons on the top can also be adjusted.

    Daisuke Kurihara, Art Director, Sony Interactive Entertainment said, “The DualSense Edge wireless controller also features a number of thoughtful design touches that we hope players will enjoy, including a distinct DualSense controller-inspired black-and-white colour scheme and a unique PlayStation Shapes pattern on the touchpad and trigger surfaces.”

    In addition to the included stick caps and back button sets, the DualSense Edge wireless controller comes with a USB Type-C braided cable, which uses a connector housing to lock into the controller so it’s much less likely to slip out. The controller also comes with a case that allows you to charge the controller via USB while it’s stored inside.

    Close

    Related stories

    The DualSense Edge wireless controller retains the signature comfort and immersive experience of the DualSense wireless controller when playing supported games, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.

    Also Read: Sony PS5 Review 
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #PlayStation #PS5 #Sony
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 04:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.