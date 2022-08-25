Sony announces its most customizable controller yet for the PS5, the DualSense Edge

Sony recently announced a new controller for the PlayStation 5. The Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller is the “first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable” controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Sony is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the DualSense Edge wireless controller.

The Sony DualSense Edge controller comes with two new buttons on the back, updated joysticks and trigger buttons, two Function buttons, and a reinforced USB design. The controller also features a number of software-based customization options for creating a completely personalized controller experience. The back buttons (LB and RB) now allow for remapping controls.

The new joystick comes with changeable caps which can be switched between standard, high dome, and low dome. The new DualSense Edge wireless controller’s entire joystick module is replaceable. The user can adjust the stick sensitivity as well as the dead zones. The trigger buttons on the top can also be adjusted.

Daisuke Kurihara, Art Director, Sony Interactive Entertainment said, “The DualSense Edge wireless controller also features a number of thoughtful design touches that we hope players will enjoy, including a distinct DualSense controller-inspired black-and-white colour scheme and a unique PlayStation Shapes pattern on the touchpad and trigger surfaces.”

In addition to the included stick caps and back button sets, the DualSense Edge wireless controller comes with a USB Type-C braided cable, which uses a connector housing to lock into the controller so it’s much less likely to slip out. The controller also comes with a case that allows you to charge the controller via USB while it’s stored inside.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller retains the signature comfort and immersive experience of the DualSense wireless controller when playing supported games, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.