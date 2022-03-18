Snap announces anonymous messaging restrictions for third-party apps

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Snap Inc., the company that runs the messaging platform Snapchat, has announced via a blog post that it will restrict third-party app integrations from using anonymous messaging features.

The change was announced after a lawsuit against the company last year, that demanded it be found liable for the death of teenager who was bullied on the platform. The bullies reportedly used anonymous messaging services Yolo and LMK, both linked to the victim's Snapchat account. Snap Inc., banned both services shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

"Last year, a lawsuit raised serious allegations about two integrated apps that included anonymous messaging features," said Snap in a blog post. "At the time, we suspended both apps from Snap Kit, and began conducting an extensive review of the program’s standards and policies."

The company said that it is rolling out several changes as per the review and believes the changes, "are in the best interest of our community, and further aligned with our focus of supporting communications that reflect real-life friendships."

Starting now, Snap Inc. will prohibit third-party apps that use anonymous messaging. Snap said that despite safeguards in place, people were prone to engage in harmful behavior when presented with anonymity. All messaging integrations with Snapchat must have registered and visible usernames.

The company is also restricting friend-finding apps, that will now only be accessible by Snapchatters over 18. Snap says this change was made to protect younger users on the platform and was more, "consistent with Snapchat’s use case – communications between close friends who already know each other."