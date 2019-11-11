Samsung to launch W20 5G as its second foldable smartphone on November 11

Since the release and recall, the Galaxy Fold has only just been made available globally, but that isn’t stopping Samsung from unveiling its second foldable smartphone. The South Korean smartphone maker is attempting to usurp Motorola’s Moto Razr announcement with its second foldable phone.

The Galaxy W20 5G now has an official launch, with the company sending out media invites. According to the image in the invite, Samsung's second folding phone will make its debut on November 19 at an event in China. The picture doesn’t just confirm the launch date but gives us a few more details about the phone.

While previous rumours pointed to a clamshell design, the image in the invite reveals that the design is similar to the Galaxy Fold with an inward horizontal fold instead. Speculation suggests that the W20 5G might be a 5G version of the Galaxy Fold, but that seems unlikely.

The photo also details a triple rear camera setup on the back of the device, while power, fingerprint, and volume sit on the right side of the device. The W20 5G could also ship with Samsung’s recently announced Exynos 990 SoC, which packs an integrated 5G modem.

Despite the design of the W20 5G, Samsung teased a horizontal folding design towards the end of last month. Considering devices unveiled in China usually tend to leak before their launch date, we should receive more information about the W20 5G in the days to come.