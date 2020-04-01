Samsung teases mysterious phone with no notch or bezels; could it be the Galaxy Note20?

South Korean tech giant Samsung has shown off an unreleased smartphone in its new Wind-Free Air Conditioner ad. The highlight of this unknown Samsung smartphone is that the screen does not have any kind of cutout or bezel for the front camera.

In the ad, Samsung highlights the key features of its Wind-Free AC and also demos some features of SmartThings. At 0.55 minutes, a Samsung smartphone with no notch or bezels can be spotted demonstrating the SmartThings feature.

No other details or angles of the smartphone are revealed in the video. It is speculated that the unknown device could be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note20, which is rumoured to feature an under-screen camera. There is also a high possibility that the device shown in the video is just a rendered design.

While various smartphone brands have teased the under-screen camera multiple times, the technology is not ready for mass utilisation. Despite its transparency, the OLED panel still distorts the light that enters the sensor, thereby affecting image quality.

However, there were reports of Samsung mass-producing under-display camera during H2 2020. Samsung was also reportedly working on developing a software algorithm to help minimise distortion.