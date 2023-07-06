Samsung teases Galaxy Z Flip 5, Unpacked event on July 26

The company also teased the next Flip foldable smartphone on July 6 ahead of the event,

Samsung has announced its next Unpacked event will take place on July 26, which will be the first Unpacked event to be held in the company's home country South Korea.

The company also teased the next Flip foldable smartphone on July 6 ahead of the event, which says, "come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives. It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side".

The event will begin at 4.30 pm IST and the Korean technology giant is expected to launch its next generation of foldable phones - Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected specifications

The new Fold will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which if the rumors are correct, will be running overclocked to maximize performance. Like every generation, refinements to the design are also expected, and the Fold 5 will likely be thinner and lighter than previous models. Samsung is reportedly developing a new hinge for the phone which will supposedly have no gaps in between the screens when the phone is closed. Another improvement could be a bigger battery and cameras.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected specifications

Like Fold 5, Flip 5 may sport a new hinge that allows it close flat when shut, displaying no obvious gaps in between the two screens. It would also mean a less obtrusive crease on the Flip's interior display. Reports suggest the Flip 5 will use a larger cover display at 3.5-inches, compared to Flip 4's 1.9-inch cover display. The phone may also upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will have battery and camera improvements.

Other expected launches

Besides the new foldable phones, Samsung may also launch a new Galaxy Tab with multiple variants to choose from. All of them are expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Users may also see the Galaxy Watch 6, from Samsung's smartwatch line-up, with a curved glass display and longer battery life.