Samsung M30 launch today: All you need to know about the third M series smartphone

After the launch of the Galaxy M10 and M20, Samsung is all set to launch the third smartphone of its M series. The South-Korean giant will be launching the Galaxy M30 today that would be directly competing with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launching tomorrow. Here’s everything that we know so far about the budget-smartphone.

Specifications

The Galaxy M series is focused on providing a feature-rich smartphone with a budget price tag. It was launched by Samsung to take on Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Realme and Honor.

Samsung has already revealed a few specifications of the Galaxy M30.

The display panel would be a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity U screen with a resolution of 1080*2220 pixels. For security and unlocking, the phone would be having a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone would also be having a triple camera setup.

It is rumoured that the primary sensor would be a 13 MP lens with an f/1.9 aperture. The secondary lens would be a 5 MP super-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture whereas the third camera would be a 5 MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. For selfies and video chats, the front camera would have a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor that would support face unlock.

The M30 would have the same Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM options and 64/128GB internal storage options. The device would house a massive 5,000 mAh battery like the Galaxy M20. The device would be running on Android v9.0 with the company’s Experience UI on top of it.

Pricing

The Galaxy M30 would be priced at around the Rs 15,000 mark and would be available in Black and Blue colour options.

Launch event and live streaming

Samsung will not be holding a special event for the M30 launch. Instead, like the M10 AND M20, it would be launching the device on Amazon, YouTube and its website via a live stream. The live stream would start at 6 pm IST. The device would be launching in India first, followed by other countries.