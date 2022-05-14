Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) launched with Snapdragon 720G, Android 12, 7,040 mAh Battery

Samsung recently dropped a new budget version of the Galaxy S Tab in Italy. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) arrives with a Snapdragon chip, a large display, powerful speakers, and a big battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is listed for EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 32,200) on Amazon Italy. The listing shows a single 4GB/64GB, Wi-Fi version of the tablet. Amazon Italy is already accepting pre-orders, while the Tab S6 Lite (2022) will be available for purchase on May 23.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is powered by the 8nm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The tablet is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card slot. The 2022 version of the Tab S6 Lite runs Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 on top.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) boasts a 10.4-inch FHD+ (2000 x 1200-pixel resolution) LCD screen with S Pen support. The tablet also packs a 7,040 mAh battery and charges over a USB Type-C port. Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with stereo speakers tuned by AKG. The speakers also get Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio output.

There is no information about the new Tab S6 Lite’s cameras, but the previous model used a single 8 MP rear camera, while the listing does confirm a 5 MP front camera. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) comes with Wi-Fi support as well as a headphone jack and an S Pen. The tablet measures 7mm thick and weighs 465 grams while being offered in a sole Oxford Gray colour.





