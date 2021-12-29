MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launch in India teased via Amazon listing

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was launched in international markets earlier this year.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launch in India is imminent. The Samsung tablet is listed on Amazon India ahead of the official launch date announcement. The Amazon microsite has confirmed some of the key Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was launched in international markets earlier this year. The tablet features a 10.5-inch TFT display. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and comes with a WUXGA+ resolution of 1920*1200 pixels. It has slightly thick bezels on the sides, with the right frame housing the 5MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab A8 features a Unisoc T610 octa-core SoC. It is paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. The tablet packs a 7040 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a single 8MP rear camera sensor. It has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The tablet comes in four colours - pink gold, silver and grey.

Related stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India price and availability details remain unknown. The listing on Amazon India does not reveal the official Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launch date. It was launched in international markets at a starting price of €229 (roughly Rs 19,700) for the base 3GB + 32GB WiFi-only variant.  The tablet also comes in WiFi + Cellular options at a starting price of €279 (roughly Rs 24,000).

We can expect the tablet to launch in India for around Rs 20,000.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 29, 2021 11:46 am

