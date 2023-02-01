English
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra first impressions: Exciting and enthralling

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaping up to be an exciting proposition for the flagship Android market.

    Prakhar Khanna
    February 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

    Samsung just took wraps off the Galaxy S23 series - its first flagship for 2023. Like previous years, it includes three models – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The eldest sibling is obviously the most attractive device in the lineup. But make no mistake, the other two phones are exciting in their own ways. I got to spend a couple of hours with the trio, and here are my initial impressions.

    Galaxy S23 Ultra initial impressions: Minimal design changes add more value than ever

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might look the same out of the box due to its minimal design changes. But those minimalistic changes add to the in-hand feel that was missing from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. For once, I don’t like the flat edges trend on flagship smartphones that was kickstarted by the iPhone 12 a couple of years back. It makes big phones like the S22 Ultra hard to hold.

    The Galaxy S23 Ultra features more curved edges than the predecessor, which makes it easy to hold and use with a single hand. In my brief time with the device, I noticed that it was much simpler to interact with UI elements on the screen with one hand without performing finger acrobatics. And that, for me is a big win.