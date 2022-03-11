English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra sale goes live: Check price, offers

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,09,900 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage option.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,09,900.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,09,900.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now available for purchase in India. The company launched its flagship smartphone series last month alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which also goes on sale starting today in India. Samsung Galaxy S22 series includes three new smartphones, namely the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

    Samsung Galaxy S22 series sale 

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,09,900 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage option. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 512GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 1,19,900. The smartphone arrives in three colours - Phantom White, Phantom Black and Burgundy. As part of the sale offers, customers can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999. You can click here to check our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review.

    Samsung Galaxy S22+ price in India starts at Rs 84,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 88,999. It comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Phantom Green colours. The device competes against the iPhone 13 and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus in India. iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB model. The Vivo X70 Pro Plus (Review) is also available for the same price.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India starts at Rs 72,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. There is the 8GB + 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 76,999. As part of the sale offers, customers purchasing the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ can get the Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs 11,999 for Rs 2,999. Click here to check the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications and features.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S22 #Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra #smartphones
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 01:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.