Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra sale goes live: Check price, offers

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now available for purchase in India. The company launched its flagship smartphone series last month alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which also goes on sale starting today in India. Samsung Galaxy S22 series includes three new smartphones, namely the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,09,900 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage option. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 512GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 1,19,900. The smartphone arrives in three colours - Phantom White, Phantom Black and Burgundy. As part of the sale offers, customers can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999. You can click here to check our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ price in India starts at Rs 84,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 88,999. It comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Phantom Green colours. The device competes against the iPhone 13 and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus in India. iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB model. The Vivo X70 Pro Plus (Review) is also available for the same price.