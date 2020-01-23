Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched for Rs 39,999: Check specifications, offers, availability

Samsung today launched the Galaxy S10 Lite in India, making the device the company's fourth new variant from the Galaxy S10 line-up after the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10 Plus. Samsung’s latest smartphone features a flagship processor and a triple-camera setup, in spite of being a ‘Lite’ device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price and offers

Samsung has launched a single 8GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India. The ‘Lite’ Samsung flagship is priced at Rs 39,999 and is available in three colours — Prism White, Prism Blue, and Prism Black.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S10 Lite will begin at 2 pm today on Flipkart. The device goes on sale starting February 4. Samsung is offering a one-time screen replacement offer for customers who pre-book the Galaxy S10 Lite till February 3 for Rs 1,999.

Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 1,080 x 2,400 resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch Infinity-O display for the 32MP f/2.2 front camera.

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Galaxy S10 Lite packs a large 4,500 mAh battery with SuperFast charging support via USB Type-C.

For optics, the Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor that comes with Super Steady OIS. The other two cameras include a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensors.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Like many other Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S10 Lite features support for Samsung Pay and Knox in India.