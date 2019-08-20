Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ launched in India: Specifications, Price, Availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10-series in India. Soon after its global debut in New York, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ have been launched in India for Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively. The Galaxy Note 10-series would go on sale in India starting August 23, with pre-orders available till August 22.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10 in a single 8GB + 256GB variant. The Galaxy Note 10+ would be available in two variants with 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. The Galaxy Note 10 would be Aura Black, Aura White, and Aura Red colour options, whereas the ‘+’ variant would be available in Aura Black, Aura White, and Aura Glow colours.

Samsung India is offering six months subscription of YouTube Premium for Galaxy Note 10-series buyers. Pre-order buyers can get the Galaxy Watch Active at a discounted price of Rs 9,999, instead of its original selling price of Rs 19,990. Alternatively, Galaxy Buds could be bought for Rs 4,999, instead of its original price tag of Rs 9,999.

Along with these offers, Samsung is also offering cashback, and no-cost EMI offers on the purchase of Galaxy Note 10-series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has been getting much applaud for its captivating design, improved camera functionality, A+ display rating, upgraded chipset, and an advanced S Pen. This is also the first year Samsung has introduced two variants of the Galaxy Note series.

Specifications on the Galaxy Note 10+ include a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Quad HD+ Infinity-O display with a 1440 * 3040 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen is HDR10+ certified and has a punch-hole at the top-centre of the display.

The smaller Galaxy Note 10 has a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display with a 1080 * 2280 resolution. It gets the same 19:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support like the Galaxy Note 10+.

Both smartphones get Samsung’s in-house 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC that is claimed to offer 20-30 percent better performance while consuming 30-50 percent lesser power.

The Galaxy Note 10 would be available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, with no expandable storage. The Galaxy Note 10+ offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD. Both devices come with UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 10 gets a 3,500 mAh battery with support for 25W Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, gets a massive 4,300 mAh battery with support for up to 45W Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

The Galaxy Note 10 has a vertically aligned triple camera setup at the back. At the top, there is a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view. The primary shooter includes a 12MP sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field of view that supports OIS. Lastly, there is a 12MP f/2.1 telephoto lens with a 45-degree field of view and OIS support.

The Galaxy Note 10+ has all the three sensors mentioned above with an additional VGA sensor which Samsung calls a ‘DepthVision’ camera.

For selfies, the hole punch houses a 10MP f/2.2 front camera with an 80-degree field of view.

The cameras come with a bunch of tricks and features like blurring the background in videos, Super Steady, etc.

There is also a new feature called ‘Zoom-in Mic’ that enhances the audio of the person in focus when zoomed in.

The Galaxy Note 10-series get the S-Pen support which comes with a host of features, one of which is Air Gestures. The S-Pen now performs tasks without having any physical contact with the device. For example, move the S-Pen clockwise or anti-clockwise to switch between ultra-wide, wide and telephoto modes. The S-Pen also allows users to flick through images in the gallery by swiping left or right in the air.

Galaxy Note devices already allowed users to take notes on the lock-screen with the S-Pen. These handwritten notes now can be converted to text and saved in Word, PDF, text or any image format.

Samsung claims that the new, improved battery on the S Pen would last for up to 11 hours on a single charge.

The Galaxy Note 10-series boot on Android 9.0 based One UI out of the box. For added security, the device comes with Samsung Knox that claims to protect the device from malware and security attacks.

Other features include Samsung DeX that can now be activated by just attaching the Galaxy Note 10 device to a larger screen with a USB Type-C cable.

For biometrics, the Galaxy Note 10-series offer the same ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner found on the Galaxy S10-series. There is also a face unlock as an alternative way to securely unlock the device.

Bixby can be activated by holding the power button for a couple of seconds. The virtual assistant can perform certain tasks like replying to a text, reading schedules and even answer queries.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ would go on sale in India starting August 23. The Galaxy Note 10 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage would be available for Rs 69,999, whereas the Note 10+ with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage can be bought for Rs 79,999. The higher-end Note 10+ with 512GB variant is priced at Rs 89,999.

“For the first time ever, Galaxy Note10 comes in two sizes, so consumers can find the Note that’s best for them. It has an enhanced S Pen that converts handwriting to digital text, enhanced Samsung DeX for PC and Link to Windows for all your productivity needs, said Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Mobile Business, Samsung India.