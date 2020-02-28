App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M31 to be available offline starting March 6 for Rs 15,999: Report

For the price, offline buyers will get the Galaxy M31 with 6GB+64GB storage option, which is Rs 1,000 higher than the online price

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung’s latest Galaxy M-series smartphone, the Galaxy M31, was launched earlier this month in India at Rs 14,999. The smartphone, which goes on sale starting March 5 via Amazon India, will reportedly be available offline starting March 6.

Galaxy M31’s offline price will be slightly higher than the online market. 91Mobiles reports that the Galaxy M31 will be priced at 15,999 and will be available starting March 6. For the price, offline buyers will get the Galaxy M31 with 6GB+64GB storage option, which is Rs 1,000 higher than the online price.

Similarly, the Galaxy M31 with 6GB+128GB memory will be available for Rs 16,999. The higher storage variant will be available online for Rs 15,999.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a U-shaped cutout, which Samsung calls the Infinity-U display.  The Full HD+ screen has a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 

There is an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor powering the Galaxy M31, the same SoC which was used in its predecessor. As mentioned earlier, Galaxy M31 comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory, with expandable memory up to 512GB. 

Galaxy M31 packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with a 15W charger inside the box. 

Quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view. There is also a 5MP f/2.2 macro shooter and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera with support for 4K video recording. Biometrics include face unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 10:03 am

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

