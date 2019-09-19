App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Specifications, price, features comparison

While both the smartphones have a triple camera setup, the Galaxy M30s has a larger 48MP sensor.

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy M series smartphone in India. The Galaxy M30s is an upgraded version of the Galaxy M30, which was launched earlier this year. Let's compare the specifications of Galaxy M30s with the Galaxy M30 to find out what's new.
ParametersGalaxy M30sGalaxy M30
Display6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels.6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels.
ProcessorExynos 9611 octa-core SoCExynos 7904 Octa Core Processor
RAM and Storage options4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
Rear Camera48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.213MP (f/1.9) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 5MP   123-degree ultra-wide angle lens.
Front camera16MP f/2.0 sensor16MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging.
OSAndroid 9.0 based One UI out of the boxAndroid 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5. Android 9 update rolled out.
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack
Colour optionsPearl White, Sapphire Blue, Opal BlackGradation Black, Gradation Blue.
Price4GB + 64GB for Rs 13,999 and 6GB + 128GB for Rs 16,999.Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for 6GB + 128GB.

The display on Galaxy M30s is the same as Galaxy M30. Things have changed significantly in the performance and camera department.

While both the smartphones have a triple camera setup, the Galaxy M30s has a larger 48MP sensor.

Even the processor on Galaxy M30s is faster in comparison with Galaxy M30. Battery, which was already massive on the Galaxy M30, has got bigger.

Galaxy M30s comes packed with a 6,000 mAh battery, which is the biggest in any Samsung smartphone.

The pricing, too, is Rs 1,000 less on both the variants of Galaxy M30s.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 05:16 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

