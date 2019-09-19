Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Specifications, price, features comparison

Parameters Galaxy M30s Galaxy M30 Display 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels. Processor Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC Exynos 7904 Octa Core Processor RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD. Rear Camera 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.2 13MP (f/1.9) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens. Front camera 16MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. OS Android 9.0 based One UI out of the box Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5. Android 9 update rolled out. Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack Colour options Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, Opal Black Gradation Black, Gradation Blue. Price 4GB + 64GB for Rs 13,999 and 6GB + 128GB for Rs 16,999. Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for 6GB + 128GB.

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy M series smartphone in India. The Galaxy M30s is an upgraded version of the Galaxy M30, which was launched earlier this year. Let's compare the specifications of Galaxy M30s with the Galaxy M30 to find out what's new.

The display on Galaxy M30s is the same as Galaxy M30. Things have changed significantly in the performance and camera department.

While both the smartphones have a triple camera setup, the Galaxy M30s has a larger 48MP sensor.

Even the processor on Galaxy M30s is faster in comparison with Galaxy M30. Battery, which was already massive on the Galaxy M30, has got bigger.

Galaxy M30s comes packed with a 6,000 mAh battery, which is the biggest in any Samsung smartphone.