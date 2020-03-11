App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M21 launch on March 16, Amazon India reveals key specs

Price details are presently unknown but we can expect the device to launch at around Rs 12,000

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has confirmed its Galaxy M21 smartphone will launch at 12 pm on March 16 in India. It will be on sale via Amazon India, which has revealed key specifications and features through a microsite.

As per details, the Galaxy M21 will pack a 6,000 mAh battery - which is now a standard for most Galaxy M-series smartphones. The listing does not reveal the charging speed, but it is safe to assume that Samsung will pack a 15W fast-charger with the Galaxy M21.

Further, the smartphone will feature a 48MP triple-camera setup on the back. Details of the other two sensors have not been revealed. However, a recent report claimed the Galaxy M21 will sport specs similar to the Galaxy M30s. This means that the other two cameras on the Galaxy M21 will be an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

Samsung also confirmed the M21 will have a 20MP front camera sensor. The company is sticking to an Infinity-U display to house the front camera. The AMOLED panel has fairly thin bezels, except the bottom lip which is slightly thick. Galaxy M21 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ screen. 

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature an Exynos 9611 processor with 3GB/ 4GB RAM.

Price details are presently unknown but we can expect the device to launch at around Rs 12,000.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

