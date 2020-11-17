Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications and design leaked, tipped to launch in early 2021

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications have been leaked via design renders uploaded on the web. The upcoming budget Galaxy M-series smartphone is yet to receive an official launch date. However, a new tip from a renowned tipster suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M12 launch is slated for early 2021.

Galaxy M12 will be a successor to the Galaxy M11 launched earlier this year in India. Leaked design and specs suggest that Galaxy M12 will be fairly similar to the Galaxy A42 5G that was launched earlier this year in select markets.

According to leaked renders uploaded by OnLeaks, Galaxy M12 will have a plastic unibody rear cover that will have a unique dual-textured design with a stripped upper section and a smooth glossy lower section.

The back will come with a square-shaped module housing a quad-camera setup. The camera sensor details are currently unknown. The LED flash is placed below the camera module.

At the front, Galaxy M12 will sport a 6.5-inch flat screen with a water-drop notch on top. According to OnLeaks, the smartphone will come with an angled Infinity-V notch instead of a curved Infinity-U notch. The bezels are fairly narrow, except the chin which is considerably thick on the Galaxy M12.

On the right edge are the power and volume buttons. The power button will double up as a fingerprint scanner, further suggesting that Galaxy M12 will come with an IPS LCD instead of an AMOLED screen.

The USB Type-C port can be found at the bottom edge between the 3.5mm headphone jack and the speaker grille.

The report suggests that the Galaxy M12 launch is likely to happen in early 2021. Samsung has no confirmed the existence of Galaxy M12 at the time of writing this. However, considering the source’s accuracy in the past, we can expect the smartphone to launch soon.