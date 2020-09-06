The Samsung Galaxy A41 5G could be the company's most affordable 5G phone yet

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy A42 5G at its ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual event. The Galaxy A42 doesn’t just expand the company’s 5G portfolio but marks the first signs of a budget 5G phone from Samsung.

Samsung unveiled a few specs of the Galaxy A42 5G at the event, although the price was left out. But considering the Galaxy A51 5G is currently the cheapest 5G phone by Samsung at $499 (Roughly Rs 36,550), we expect the A42 5G to be even cheaper, bordering on the $399 mark or under Rs 30,000 mark.

What we know about the Galaxy A42 5G so far

The Galaxy A42 5G will sport a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on the front for the selfie camera. The panel will likely feature a 1080p (FHD+) resolution. The phone will undoubtedly feature an in-display fingerprint reader.

The rear panel on the phone will feature a quad-camera setup in what appears to be a squad-shaped camera module. There are no exact details on the specs of the Galaxy A42’s camera sensors, but we expect the phone to use a 48 MP primary sensor paired with an ultrawide, a macro, and a depth camera.

The phone will run Android 10 with Samsung’s new One UI 2.5 skin. We also expect it to support fast charging with anywhere between a 4,000 mAh to 5,000 mAh battery capacity. Samsung should unveil more specs for the Galaxy A41 5G closer to its launch.