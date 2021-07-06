Samsung Galaxy F22 launched as a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India has been announced. The Galaxy F22 is Samsung’s new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India. It comes in two storage variants with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone competes against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30, etc.

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India.

The Galaxy F22 India price is set at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 14,499. As part of the introductory offer, customers can buy the Galaxy F22 in India for Rs 11,499 and Rs 13,499. The phone has been launched in Denim Blue and Denim Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy F22 sale in India begins on July 13 via Flipkart and Samsung India online store.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display. The HD+ screen has a water-drop notch cutout for the front camera. It also features support for a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

On the back is a 48MP quad-camera setup. The other three camera lenses include an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. Samsung has packed a 6000 mAh battery inside the Galaxy F22 with support for 25W fast charging. The retail box, however, will ship with a 15W fast charger.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 on top.