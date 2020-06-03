App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A31 to launch in India today: Everything you need to know

Galaxy A31 is expected to be priced at around Rs 23,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung will launch the Galaxy A31 in India on June 4. The mid-range smartphone is expected to be priced below the Galaxy A51, which is currently available for Rs 25,250 in India. Galaxy A31 specifications are available as the smartphone has been released globally.

Galaxy A31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera. The chin bezel on the Galaxy A31 is considerably thicker than the side and top bezels.

Close

In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera.

related news

For selfies, you get a 20MP front-facing camera housed inside the notch.

Under the hood, Galaxy A31 features an octa-core processor, which we believe is a MediaTek P65 SoC. In India, the SoC could be paired with to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery packed inside the Galaxy A31 with support for 15W fast charging through a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin.

Galaxy A31 is expected to be priced at around Rs 23,000 in India.

In related news, Samsung launched the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 in India on June 3 at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:43 am

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra likely to decline MCA’s request to increase number of flights: Report

Maharashtra likely to decline MCA’s request to increase number of flights: Report

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 3: Confirmed cases in Delhi cross 22,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 3: Confirmed cases in Delhi cross 22,000

Gold steady as equity rally offsets softer dollar

Gold steady as equity rally offsets softer dollar

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.