Samsung Galaxy A31 to launch in India today: Everything you need to know

Samsung will launch the Galaxy A31 in India on June 4. The mid-range smartphone is expected to be priced below the Galaxy A51, which is currently available for Rs 25,250 in India. Galaxy A31 specifications are available as the smartphone has been released globally.

Galaxy A31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera. The chin bezel on the Galaxy A31 is considerably thicker than the side and top bezels.

In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera.

For selfies, you get a 20MP front-facing camera housed inside the notch.

Under the hood, Galaxy A31 features an octa-core processor, which we believe is a MediaTek P65 SoC. In India, the SoC could be paired with to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery packed inside the Galaxy A31 with support for 15W fast charging through a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin.

Galaxy A31 is expected to be priced at around Rs 23,000 in India.





