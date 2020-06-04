App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India with 48 MP quad-camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A31 is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB configuration, priced at Rs 21,999.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung just dropped the Samsung Galaxy A31 in India. The company’s latest A-series smartphone is aimed towards the sub-20K market. The key features of this phone include a quad-camera setup, an OLED panel, a massive battery, and excellent software. Before we take a deep dive into the spec sheet of the A31, let us look at its pricing.

The phone is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB configuration. The Galaxy A31 is priced at Rs 21,999. The phone is available in three colour options –Prism Crush blue, black and white.

Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, “With Galaxy A series, we are bringing meaningful innovation to all our consumers. In the first quarter of 2020, we introduced many industry-first and breakthrough features in mid-segment smartphones through Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. We are happy to announce the exciting, new Galaxy A31 which carries the DNA of A series – awesome screen, awesome camera and long-lasting battery life – at a more affordable price point.”

Galaxy A31 Specifications 

The Galaxy A31 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The device sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display with an aspect ratio. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery, the first time that this battery size has been implemented on an A series device. The Galaxy A31 also supports 15W fast charging support. Lastly, it runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin.

One of the highlights of the A31 is its quad-camera setup. The phone uses a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro snapper, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone also supports Dolby Atmos surround sound. The phone features the same prism cut finish we seen on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Samsung also allows you to expand the storage on the A31 by up to 512GB through a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the A31 include a headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. You also get an in-display fingerprint reader. The device also features Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Knox features.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

