Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications, price leaked ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications have leaked online. The budget 5G smartphone from Samsung is said to be the company’s most affordable 5G device. Currently, Samsung offers the likes of the Galaxy A22 5G among its most affordable 5G smartphones in India.

As per the leaked details, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications include a 6.48-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. The phone is likely to feature a 60Hz or a 90Hz panel. Leaked Samsung Galaxy A13 5G design renders reveal that the screen will come with a tiny waterdrop notch at the top for the front-facing camera.

On the back, the phone will sport a triple-camera setup. Rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G camera module on the back will house a 50MP primary camera sensor. It will have a 5MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The budget 5G smartphone is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It will launch in 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM options with 64GB/ 128GB storage configurations. The phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery with 25W charging support. Samsung is likely to include a 15W charger in the box. For biometrics, the Galaxy A13 5G will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The tipster further claims that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price will be set around $249 (roughly Rs 18,700). We can expect similar pricing in India. The company is yet to confirm the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G launch date in India at the time of writing this.