Samsung Galaxy A13 5G design renders, price and specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications and design renders have leaked online. The device, dubbed Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone, is expected to launch soon in India and other international markets. The leaked Samsung Galaxy A13 5G design renders by tipster OnLeaks reveal that the phone will have a triple-camera setup on the back.

The report reveals that the vertically aligned camera module will have a 50MP primary camera sensor. It will be accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. While the front camera sensor details remain unknown, it will be housed inside the water-drop notch on top of the display. Samsung’s upcoming 5G smartphone will sport a 6.48-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. It will have thin bezels around the display, except for the slightly thicker chin. The phone will have an 83.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, according to OnLeaks and Zouton.

Under the hood, the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It will come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A13 5G will also feature a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. Samsung is said to offer 25W fast charging support. However, the phone is expected to pack a 15W charging brick inside the box.

It will have a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge, next to the 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Regarding the pricing, the phone is said to launch in the US and Canada for around $259 (roughly Rs 18,800). We can expect the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price in India to be around Rs 16,000. The device is rumoured to launch in Black, Red, White and Blue colour options.