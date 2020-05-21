Samsung announces Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition tailored for tactical operations

Samsung just announced a tactical version of the Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S20 TE features a customized software to work in unison with existing tactical equipment and DualDAR architecture, offering two layers of data encryption based on NSA standards.

According to Samsung, the S20 TE is a “mission-ready smartphone solution designed for the unique needs of operators in the federal government and Department of Defense (DoD)”.

In a blog post, Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America, said; “The development of this solution is a result of coordination and feedback received from our Department of Defense customers and partners. The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition provides the warfighter with the technology that will give them an edge in the field while providing their IT teams with an easy-to-deploy, highly secure solution that meets the demands of their regulated environment.”

The Galaxy S20 TTE easily connects to tactical radios and mission systems. It also offers network support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Private SIM, and CBRS to ensure a connection is maintained through multi-domain environments.

Numerous customizations of device features allow the Galaxy S20 TE to cater to the needs of military operators. These include a body-wearing mode that allows you to unlock the phone in landscape mode, a night-vision mode that allows operators to turn the display on or off when wearing night vision gear, and a stealth mode to disable LTE and mute all RF broadcasting.

The tactical version of the Galaxy S20 is designed to offer military-grade security and a comprehensive partner ecosystem for management, services, and accessories. The Samsung Galaxy S20 TE will be available in Q3 2020 through select IT channel partners.

Specs Galaxy S20 TE Chipset Snapdragon 865 Display 6.2" WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2.0, 3200*1440 pixels, 120Hz Memory 12GB/128GB (Expandable via MicroSD - 1TB) Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 +64MP Telephoto (3x Optical Zoom), f/2.0; 12MP Ultra-wide f/2.2 Front Camera 10MP f/2.2 Battery 4,000 mAh; "Super-fast" charging and Wireless fast charging Software Android 10 with One UI 2 Network LTE Cat 20 S20: Sub-6 5G Dimensions/Weight 2.7-inch x 6.0-inch x 0.3-inch / 161.60 grams Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Hall, Proximity, RGB Light







