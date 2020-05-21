App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung announces Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition tailored for tactical operations

"The S20 TE is a “mission-ready smartphone solution designed for the unique needs of operators in the federal government and Department of Defense (DoD)”.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung just announced a tactical version of the Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S20 TE features a customized software to work in unison with existing tactical equipment and DualDAR architecture, offering two layers of data encryption based on NSA standards.

According to Samsung, the S20 TE is a “mission-ready smartphone solution designed for the unique needs of operators in the federal government and Department of Defense (DoD)”.

In a blog post, Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America, said; “The development of this solution is a result of coordination and feedback received from our Department of Defense customers and partners. The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition provides the warfighter with the technology that will give them an edge in the field while providing their IT teams with an easy-to-deploy, highly secure solution that meets the demands of their regulated environment.”

Close

The Galaxy S20 TTE easily connects to tactical radios and mission systems. It also offers network support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Private SIM, and CBRS to ensure a connection is maintained through multi-domain environments.

related news

Galaxy_S20_TE

Numerous customizations of device features allow the Galaxy S20 TE to cater to the needs of military operators. These include a body-wearing mode that allows you to unlock the phone in landscape mode, a night-vision mode that allows operators to turn the display on or off when wearing night vision gear, and a stealth mode to disable LTE and mute all RF broadcasting.

The tactical version of the Galaxy S20 is designed to offer military-grade security and a comprehensive partner ecosystem for management, services, and accessories. The Samsung Galaxy S20 TE will be available in Q3 2020 through select IT channel partners.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition Specifications
SpecsGalaxy S20 TE
ChipsetSnapdragon 865
Display6.2" WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2.0, 3200*1440 pixels, 120Hz
Memory12GB/128GB (Expandable via MicroSD - 1TB)
Rear Camera12MP f/1.8 +64MP Telephoto (3x Optical Zoom), f/2.0; 12MP Ultra-wide f/2.2
Front Camera10MP f/2.2
Battery4,000 mAh; "Super-fast" charging and Wireless fast charging
SoftwareAndroid 10 with One UI 2
NetworkLTE Cat 20 S20: Sub-6 5G
Dimensions/Weight2.7-inch x 6.0-inch x 0.3-inch / 161.60 grams
SensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Hall, Proximity, RGB Light




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.