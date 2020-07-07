App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Roposo edges closer to 100 million users less than a week after TikTok goes down

Roposo has recorded over 80 million downloads on Android and is expected to hit the 100 million mark this week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Roposo has been gaining popularity since short video sharing platform TikTok went dark in India after the government banned 59 Chinese apps amid Indo-China border tensions. Since TikTok went down last week, Mitron, Chingari, and Roposo are seeing millions of downloads in mere days.

TikTok had over 200 million users in India. However, the shutdown of the platform left those 200 million users with no platform to post or view content. Roposo, a self-proclaimed Indian-made alternative to TikTok has reportedly seen a major spike in its user-base, adding 22 million users in just two days after TikTok was taken down.

In a report by Reuters, Mayank Bhangadia, Roposo Founder, said, “In the last few days I’ve slept for a total of five hours, and it’s the same for our entire team. The load is so much, and we’re just ensuring that the experience is as smooth as possible.

Close

Also Read: 59 Chinese apps banned | From Chingari to Roposo, here are five apps you can use as TikTok alternatives

related news

Roposo has recorded over 80 million downloads on Android, and Bhangadia expects that number to hit the 100 million mark this week. Before the ban on TikTok, Roposo had approximately 50 million installs on Android devices, which makes up for a bulk of India’s almost 500 million smartphones.

Roposo is run by a company based out of Bengaluru with around 200 people but is planning to go international in the next couple of years. The company is also reportedly hiring an additional 10,000 people in this time frame. Roposo is among several other Indian-made apps, including Mitron and Chingari, which have seen roaring success in the aftermath of the TikTok ban.

Also Read: Chinese apps banned | Here's what experts have to say
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Remove China apps #Roposo #TikTok

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.