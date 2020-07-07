Roposo edges closer to 100 million users less than a week after TikTok goes down

Roposo has been gaining popularity since short video sharing platform TikTok went dark in India after the government banned 59 Chinese apps amid Indo-China border tensions. Since TikTok went down last week, Mitron, Chingari, and Roposo are seeing millions of downloads in mere days.

TikTok had over 200 million users in India. However, the shutdown of the platform left those 200 million users with no platform to post or view content. Roposo, a self-proclaimed Indian-made alternative to TikTok has reportedly seen a major spike in its user-base, adding 22 million users in just two days after TikTok was taken down.

In a report by Reuters, Mayank Bhangadia, Roposo Founder, said, “In the last few days I’ve slept for a total of five hours, and it’s the same for our entire team. The load is so much, and we’re just ensuring that the experience is as smooth as possible.

Roposo has recorded over 80 million downloads on Android, and Bhangadia expects that number to hit the 100 million mark this week. Before the ban on TikTok, Roposo had approximately 50 million installs on Android devices, which makes up for a bulk of India’s almost 500 million smartphones.

Roposo is run by a company based out of Bengaluru with around 200 people but is planning to go international in the next couple of years. The company is also reportedly hiring an additional 10,000 people in this time frame. Roposo is among several other Indian-made apps, including Mitron and Chingari, which have seen roaring success in the aftermath of the TikTok ban.