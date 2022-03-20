Robot vacuums for Indian homes: uses, features, prices

(Representational image) If you have pets at home, keep an eye out for robot vacuums with high-efficiency filters, given all the extra fur your robot vacuum has to deal with. (Photo: Yoonjae Baik via Unsplash)

Even in 2019, a compact vacuum cleaner ‘self-navigating’ through your living room might have appeared like a scene out of Star Trek. Not in 2022. There are few home appliance categories that have evolved as rapidly as the robot vacuum. The COVID-19 pandemic has played its part, as we coped with lockdowns with restrictions imposed by housing societies across India on the entry of visitors and home support staff. But this is not purely a pandemic-induced trend. The category has got ‘smarter’, and we’ve embraced the idea of a ‘connected’ home with gadgets controlled by voice assistants.

The main sales pitch of robot vacuums is their ability to clean your home with minimal help and intervention, thereby saving you precious time. They’re propelled by a rechargeable battery and learn their way around your house with a mix of sensors and cameras.

Choosing a robot vacuum is as complex as buying into a new gadget category can get. You’re not just picking a brand but also adding a new piece of tech into your lifestyle that can impress your neighbours. A budget of around Rs 20,000 to 25,000 is a good starting point. Here’s our ready reckoner:

Surface: Most Indian homes have hard floors and limited carpeted areas. If you already use a vacuum cleaner for carpets and sofas, decide if you need the convenience of a robot vacuum. While robot vacuums are a convenient option, they are not as good at dealing with dirt in your carpet as conventional vacuum cleaners.

Size and layout: Robot vacuums take time to learn the layout of the different rooms; they bump into furniture and walls while they adjust to your space. Pricier vacuums use lasers and optical sensors to guide them. It’s a good idea to keep your home uncluttered. Look for options that are better at cleaning corners and edges. Other key considerations include the size of your apartment/house as well as the height of your furniture; look for robot vacuums that can crawl under your furniture.

Pets and allergens: These are key purchase drivers for many consumers. Keep an eye out for robot vacuums with high-efficiency filters, given all the extra fur your robot vacuum has to deal with.

Connectivity: A key differentiator; a companion app can help schedule cleaning sessions, map your home with zones that are ‘off limits’. We’d recommend a connected device with an app over a remote control that’s easy to misplace. The app can also start and stop the bot and some offer voice command capabilities with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant integration.

Other considerations: Battery life is not a deal-breaker since most robot vacuums usually manage upwards of an hour for each charging cycle. Check for noise levels, too, especially if you’re likely to be on WFH (work from home) for a while. If you’re willing to spend more, you can opt for a product with premium features like a self-emptying dustbin or Wi-Fi connectivity. You can also pick one with an additional mopping function. A small amount of water in an attached tank moistens a microfibre pad attached to the base that can deal with light stains on your floor.

Five robot vacuums for your home

Milagrow Silverfox 21: An ultra-thin (8.44mm) design that allows it to glide under furniture without a fuss. The Silverfox is kitted with a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) 12 filter that allows it to clean up to 0.1 micron of particulate matter. It features gyro-mapping technology that allows it to clean in long ‘S’ patterns without losing orientation (Rs 17,490)

Milagrow Silverfox 21

Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop: This 3-in-1 cleaner – sweeps, mops and disinfects (with a UV action) – comes with a 90-minute battery life. The auto-charging feature is handy while the remote-control unit allows you to give cleaning commands, select modes or set schedules. This product offers multi-cleaning modes including edge cleaning. (Rs 19,981)

Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop

Mi Robot Vacuum – Mop P: This smart vacuum (works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) features an LDS or Laser Navigation System that works with a SLAM (simultaneous localisation and mapping) algorithm for real-time mapping, faster speed and higher accuracy. Some of the clever features include an automatic recharge and resume feature – the device can automatically go to its charging point and resume cleaning from the breakpoint if it runs out of battery midway. (Rs 24,999)

Mi Robot Vacuum – Mop P

iRobot Roomba i3+: You can use the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant to control how you clean. The Roomba’s Reactive Sensor Technology tells the robot where it can and cannot reach, ensuring it doesn’t get stuck on furniture. This robot vacuum learns from your cleaning habits to offer you personalised schedules, Roomba will even suggest an extra clean when your area’s pollen count is high or during pet-shedding season. (Rs 44,900)

iRobot Roomba i3+

Ecovacs Deebot N8+: Boasts of low noise levels despite a high suction power of 2300Pa (short for Pascal Pressure Unit. The higher the number, the higher the suction power). The Deebot uses laser-based LiDAR (light detection and ranging) navigation with advanced dToF (Direct time of flight) sensors that creates systematic cleaning paths. It mops and vacuums in one step; the Deebot employs ultrasonic sensors that help it to avoid the carpet when mopping hard floors, and automatically double the suction power when vacuuming carpets. (Rs 49,900)