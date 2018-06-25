App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Researcher claims he bypassed iPhone security limits; Apple calls it 'an error'

A new technique of bypassing a ten-attempt passcode check has been discovered by Matthew Hickey, co-founder of cybersecurity firm Hacker House.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A security researcher has said that he has found a way to get past the security limits on iPhones and iPads. It can be done by entering an infinite number of passcodes in order to hack into a device. It seems that the purported vulnerability was present even in the latest version of iOS, 11.3. However, Apple has now pushed back on these claims and the researcher also seems to have retracted partly from his initial declaration.

A new technique of bypassing a ten-attempt passcode check has been discovered by Matthew Hickey, co-founder of cybersecurity firm Hacker House. It is designed to prevent brute force hacks on locked iOS devices, as per a report by Digital Trends.

On the other hand, Apple’s representative counteracts these arguments, simply by noting, “The latest information in relation to a passcode bypass on iPhone was an error and an outcome of an inaccurate experiment.”

And soon after this, Hickey remarked that his method may not have been entirely accurate. The security researcher explained in a tweet, that not all of the tested passcodes are ultimately sent to an iPhone or iPad’s secure enclave, which is responsible for guarding against these sorts of attacks. Hickey also added that when he attempted to verify his methods, he found where he may have gone wrong.

related news

Apple plans to launch another security feature called USB Restricted Mode. This distinctive feature will make it much more difficult for folks to access an iPhone or iPad.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 07:48 pm

tags #Apple #Matthew Hickey #Technology #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.