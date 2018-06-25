Researcher claims he bypassed iPhone security limits; Apple calls it 'an error'

A security researcher has said that he has found a way to get past the security limits on iPhones and iPads. It can be done by entering an infinite number of passcodes in order to hack into a device. It seems that the purported vulnerability was present even in the latest version of iOS, 11.3. However, Apple has now pushed back on these claims and the researcher also seems to have retracted partly from his initial declaration.

A new technique of bypassing a ten-attempt passcode check has been discovered by Matthew Hickey, co-founder of cybersecurity firm Hacker House. It is designed to prevent brute force hacks on locked iOS devices, as per a report by Digital Trends.

On the other hand, Apple’s representative counteracts these arguments, simply by noting, “The latest information in relation to a passcode bypass on iPhone was an error and an outcome of an inaccurate experiment.”

And soon after this, Hickey remarked that his method may not have been entirely accurate. The security researcher explained in a tweet, that not all of the tested passcodes are ultimately sent to an iPhone or iPad’s secure enclave, which is responsible for guarding against these sorts of attacks. Hickey also added that when he attempted to verify his methods, he found where he may have gone wrong.

Apple plans to launch another security feature called USB Restricted Mode. This distinctive feature will make it much more difficult for folks to access an iPhone or iPad.