you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Remove China Apps’ taken down from Google Play: Will it still work if you have downloaded it?

Since its launch on May 17, ‘Remove China apps' has become immensely popular, raking up over 50 lakh downloads.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Google has taken down the ‘Remove China apps’ app from the Play Store. The reason behind suspending the app from the Play Store is currently unknown.

Apps from the Play Store are typically taken down if they violate Google’s policies. While the reason remains unknown, the app developers have confirmed the app’s suspension from the Play Store.

If you have downloaded and installed Remove China apps, it will continue working on your Android smartphone.

Since its launch on May 17, ‘Remove China apps' has become immensely popular, raking up over 50 lakh downloads. The app currently had a 4.9-star rating and the top spot of free apps on the Google Play Store, courtesy of over 1.94 lakh reviews.

Remove_China_Apps (1)

The app gained immense popularity in India within 10 days, thanks to multiple factors like a rising anti-China sentiment, the India-China border dispute and the coronavirus pandemic. The creators of the app claim that it is “developed for educational purposes” to allow users to identify the country of origin of apps installed on their Android devices. However, the app’s name suggests otherwise.

Also Read: India's answer to TikTok, Mitron, was 'made in Pakistan'

Another popular app Mitron, India’s so-called answer to TikTok, was suspended from the Play Store after the app had violated the Google Play Store’s ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:34 am

tags #Google #Remove China apps

