Reliance JioFiber introduces new weekly and monthly add-on plans

When JioFiber fixed broadband services was first launched three months ago, the tariffs announced were similar to existing market rates. However, the company recently announced two add-on prepaid plans for its fixed broadband service.

The weekly plan will cost Rs 199, while the monthly plan will set you back Rs 351. The new plans are add-on plans that can be used alongside existing JioFiber plans that are priced anywhere between Rs 6,99 to Rs 8,499. Aside from data access, the new plans provide the same benefits as existing plans, including unlimited voice calls and complimentary TV video calling.

The Rs 199 plan will offer unlimited data at 100Mbps for seven days alongside the benefits mentioned above. The Rs 351 is valid for 30 days with similar benefits with a 50GB data cap at 10Mbps. After applicable taxing, the Rs 351 and Rs 199 plan will cost Rs 415 and Rs 235, respectively.

Both plans are available for customers possessing a compatible “Customer Premise Equipment”. The CPE is available in two variants for refundable security deposits of Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,500 along with additional installation charges. The add-on prepaid plan vouches can be auto-debited directly using your Jio Fiber balance. Introduction of weekly and monthly addon plans comes as excellent news as it will help users who regularly exhaust their data.