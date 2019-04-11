App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reggora and Byte software integrate to offer automated appraisal services

Lenders will be able to order appraisals with the click of a button while retaining total control and transparency over the process.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Reggora, an automated appraisal technology for mortgage lenders and appraisers, announced its integration with Byte Software's BytePro Loan Origination Software (LOS). This advanced integration will allow lenders to seamlessly order and track Reggora's appraisal solutions entirely through BytePro's LOS interface.

Reggora is a fully automated, all-in-one appraisal platform for lenders and appraisers. It serves as a single core platform for mortgage lenders' appraisal needs. Through automated and customizable workflows, Reggora uses an all-in-one platform to streamline the entire appraisal process for lenders.

Reggora's diverse and dynamic features include regular status updates throughout the process, the ability to utilize automated payment processing options, and advanced, rules-based quality control and UCDP upload that streamlines the underwriting process. With this integration, lenders will be able to order appraisals with the click of a button while retaining total control and transparency over the process.

Through Reggora's workflow automation, BytePro users can expect reduced turn-times and lower overhead costs, which will allow them to prioritize other key aspects of the mortgage process. Additionally, borrowers enjoy an improved mortgage experience through a faster appraisal process and tools that allow them to check in on the appraisal status of their prospective home.

related news

"Reggora's advanced appraisal technology simplifies and expedites the appraisal process, and we're excited to be able to provide BytePro's users with the chance to take advantage of this software," said Brian Zitin, Reggora's CEO. "We're confident that Reggora and Byte's partnership will be an important relationship as the nature of appraisals evolves and modernizes."
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

Irrfan Khan is Delighted to be With His Fans, See Video from Sets of ' ...

Interstellar Black Hole Image of Gargantua Was Not Too Far From Realit ...

Supreme Court Imposes Fine of Rs 20 Lakh on WB Govt for 'Virtual Ban' ...

New Porsche 911 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.82 Crore

NEET PG & MDS Counselling 2019: MCC Declares Round 2 Results Before Sc ...

Mary Kom at The #SwasthImmunisedIndia Campaign in An NGO in Delhi

Katrina Kaif Shares a Cute Throwback Picture, Sister Isabella has the ...

Exhausted and Dehydrated, Bird Falls on Delhi Metro Track; Escapes Nar ...

Strong Wave in Our Favour, Will Be Tough for Opposition to Survive, Sa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

British police arrests Julian Assange; WikiLeaks alleges 'blackmail' o ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.