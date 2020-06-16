App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale on June 16: Check price, specifications, storage

Planning to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro? Here is everything you need to know about the midrange smartphone's sale

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale begins at 12 pm on June 16. The mid-range smartphone will be available for purchase via Mi India website and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price and storage options

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two storage options. The base variant with 4GB + 64GB storage is priced at 13,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 16,999. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications 

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ (1080*2400 pixel) resolution. The screen has a tiny notch cutout, which Xiaomi calls a Dot Display for the 32MP front camera.

Redmi Note 9 Pro displayOn the back, Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary setup. The other three camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP dedicated macro camera.

Redmi note 9 pro camera

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a dedicated slot for expanding storage via a microSD card.

Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a massive 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi smartphone runs on MiUi 11, based on Android 10 out-of-the-box and is confirmed to get MiUi 12 soon after the rollout.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 08:30 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

