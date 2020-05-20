Xiaomi confirms MIUI 12 coming to 47 Mi, Redmi and POCO phones: Here are the eligible devices

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi just dropped the global version of its latest Android skin. MIUI 12 brings a ton of improvements across the board over its predecessor. The company has also released a list of eligible devices and the official rollout date for MIUI 12.

Xiaomi’s latest custom UI brings revamped visuals, improved dark mode, better privacy controls and more. MIUI 12 is also bringing a new quick reply feature, stock Android 10 navigation gestures, floating windows and a new casting feature that supports Miracast standard.

Xiaomi confirmed in an official blog post that MIUI 12 would be rolling out to 47 devices in total. The smartphones receiving the latest version of Xiaomi’s Android skin are spread across the company’s Mi, Redmi, and Poco lineup. The announcement also confirms that the MIUI 12 will be rolled out in three phases.

The first smartphones to get the MIUI 12 update will include the Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro. The first round of updates will reach devices by the end of June. However, the Beta version of the MIUI 12 will begin rolling out next week.

Among the Redmi phones to receive the update during the second round are the Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, Note 7S, Note 8, Note 8 Pro and Note 9. The Poco lineup, which includes the Poco X2, Poco F2 Pro and Poco F1, will also get the MIUI 12 update. Lastly, Xiaomi’s flagship Mi series including the Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi Mix 3, and Mi Mix 2S are all receiving the MIUI 12 update in the second round. However, there is no confirmed launch date for this round.

The last tranche of devices to receive MIUI 12 include the Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi 8 Lite, Mi Note 3, Mi Max 3, and Mi Mix 2. The list of Redmi phones in the third round include the Redmi Y2, Y3, Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, 6 Pro, 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7, and Redmi 7A. The Redmi Note 8, Note 8T, Note 9s, Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A, and 8A Dual will also receive the MIUI 12 update. Xiaomi has not announced a release date for the third round.



