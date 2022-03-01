English
    Technology

    Realme GT Neo 3 with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and 150W UltraDart Charging confirmed

    The new charging tech can power up the smartphone from 0 to 50 percent in five minutes.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

    Realme recently revealed a couple of details about the Realme GT Neo 3 at MWC 2022. The Realme GT Neo 3 will be among the first batch of smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 mobile platform.

    The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC arrives with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. The chip also uses an ARM G610 MC 6 GPU, to provide flagship-level GPU performance with enhanced energy efficiency. Realme has not provided an official launch date for the GT Neo 3, although we could get more information about an official launch soon.

    Realme VP and President of Realme International Business Group Madhav Sheth said, “MediaTek has always been one of Realme's most important collaborators. Realme has already started the development of Realme GT 2 Pro a few months ago and will deliver a real high-end flagship product that will exceed the expectations of young users around the world.”

    The company also confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will be the first to incorporate the brand’s 150W UltraDart solution that was unveiled at MWC 2022. The new charging tech can power up the smartphone from 0 to 50 percent in five minutes.

    Also Read: MWC 2022 | Realme launches the GT 2 Series, Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3 at Barcelona

    While other details of the Realme GT Neo 3 have not been revealed, few specifications have been confirmed through a recent leak. According to a tipster, the Realme GT Neo 3 will feature a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen’s hole-punch cutout will house a 16 MP selfie camera.

    Additionally, the GT Neo 3 will opt for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a third 2 MP sensor. The phone is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.
    Tags: #MediaTek #MWC 2022 #Realme #Sony
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 03:20 pm

