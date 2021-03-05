Razer launches Anzu, its take on an audio "smart" glass

Razer has launched the Anzu, the company's smartglass/audio wear that integrates two 16mm drivers directly into the temples of the glass. The glass has been launched in the US with no availability slated for India as of now.

The glasses will come with both rectangular and round frames. Razer has also partnered with Lensabl in the US if you have prescription lenses. There's also a discount of 15 percent available to Anzu users.

The glasses also come with a blue light filter which Razer says can successfully filter 35 percent of the blue light in your immediate surroundings. They are also 99 percent UVA/UVB polarised.

“The Razer Anzu modernizes the wearable category in terms of convenience and blue light or UV protection,” said Razor's John Moore in a statement to the press.

“With Anzu, Razer is entering the market at a time when there is a surge of people working from home – where eye protection, hands-free communication and smart features are now in high demand,” Moore added.

The Anzu touts a low Bluetooth latency of just 60ms allowing you to listen to music without any delays or skipping. There is also an omnidirectional mic built into the frame for hands-free communication.

Razer claims that Anzu will be able to last 5 hours on a single charge. To turn the glasses on and off, all you need to do is close or open the temples. There is enough power here for nearly two weeks of standby time.

Razer has kitted Anzu with a touch-sensitive interface at the side of the frame to manage your audio. You can skip tracks, play or pause media, take conference calls and use your voice assistant with simple gestures. The app for the glasses is available both on Android and iOS and offers EQ customisation to help you fine tune your sound.

The Razer Anzu is available starting today in the US for the price of $199 (Rs 14,500 approximately).