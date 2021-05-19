Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC launched with 6nm process, supports up to 192MP camera

Devices based on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be commercially available in the second quarter of 2021.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC has been announced. The new Snapdragon 778 SoC comes as a toned-down version of the Snapdragon 780 SoC that was recently announced. Moreover, Qualcomm has also brought down some of the Snapdragon 800-series features to the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The Snapdragon 778G SoC is an octa-core processor built on a 6nm process. It has a 2.4GHz Kryo 670 CPU with the Cortex A78 core. The SoC also features an Adreno 642 GPU. Both, the CPU and GPU are claimed to deliver up to 40 percent faster performance. The 5G processor comes with an X53 modem built-in to deliver mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G capabilities.

The latest Snapdragon SoC also features a triple 14-bit Spectra 570 ISP to capture three photos or videos simultaneously, including wide, ultrawide, and zoom. The ISP supports up to 192MP single-camera, a 36MP + 22MP dual-camera system or a 22MP triple-camera setup. Users can also shoot 4K HDR10+ videos or 720p 240fps slow-motion videos.

The chipset features the latest 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with theQualcomm® Hexagon™ 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs and 2X performance compared to the predecessor. It also gets some Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. These include the Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch. The SoC also supports Full HD+ screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Devices based on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be commercially available in the second quarter of 2021.