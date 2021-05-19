MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC launched with 6nm process, supports up to 192MP camera

Devices based on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be commercially available in the second quarter of 2021.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
Devices based on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be commercially available in the second quarter of 2021.

Devices based on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be commercially available in the second quarter of 2021.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC has been announced. The new Snapdragon 778 SoC comes as a toned-down version of the Snapdragon 780 SoC that was recently announced. Moreover, Qualcomm has also brought down some of the Snapdragon 800-series features to the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The Snapdragon 778G SoC is an octa-core processor built on a 6nm process. It has a 2.4GHz Kryo 670 CPU with the Cortex A78 core. The SoC also features an Adreno 642 GPU. Both, the CPU and GPU are claimed to deliver up to 40 percent faster performance. The 5G processor comes with an X53 modem built-in to deliver mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G capabilities.

The latest Snapdragon SoC also features a triple 14-bit Spectra 570 ISP to capture three photos or videos simultaneously, including wide, ultrawide, and zoom. The ISP supports up to 192MP single-camera, a 36MP + 22MP dual-camera system or a 22MP triple-camera setup. Users can also shoot 4K HDR10+ videos or 720p 240fps slow-motion videos.

The chipset features the latest 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the  Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs and 2X performance compared to the predecessor. It also gets some Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. These include the Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch. The SoC also supports Full HD+ screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Devices based on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be commercially available in the second quarter of 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Qualcomm #smartphones
first published: May 19, 2021 08:45 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.