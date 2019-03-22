App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 01:23 PM IST

PUBG Patch 27 arrives on PC test servers with tons of new content and balance changes

There is a new weapon coming to PUBG Patch 27 in the form of the MP5K sub-machine gun.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

With the competition in the battle royale genre heating up, a new patch officially launched on PUBG’s PC test servers. Amidst the success of Apex Legends and announcement of Battlefield Firestorm, the upcoming Patch 27 is aimed at bringing new content and balance changes to improve gameplay to keep the PUBG faithful coming back for more.

There is a new weapon coming to PUBG Patch 27 in the form of the MP5K. This sub-machine gun is exclusive to the Vikendi map and replaces the Vector. The new MP5K is chambered for 9mm ammunition and features a high rate of fire, low recoil and a more than decent magazine capacity (30 rounds by default, going all the way to 40 rounds with an extended magazine). The gun features base damage of 33 and accommodates a ton of attachment slots.

3survivorpass-1-1385x768

Patch 27 also introduces a new event pass called ‘Wildcard’. The new pass costs $10 (approx Rs 700); for which you’ll get over 60 rewards that can be obtained within the ten weeks of the pass’ duration. The new pass will include new skins for weapons and accessories and weapon-specific missions. Wildcard will test players skills with improved missions. The pass also includes an in-game feature which will help players track missions in real time as well as new background music and lobby.

related news

4title

The new patch also marks the start of the Survival Title System Season 3. Gaining survival points in season 3 will be faster than in previous seasons. Players will also be able to unlock coupons while progressing through the system, which can be used to buy items at the Coupon Store.

Beyond the introduction of new content, Patch 27 will also bring in balance changes to weapon damage, item spawns, the flare gun, movement rustling sounds and more. The new patch should migrate to PC live servers sometime next week. You can take a look at all the changes coming to the upcoming patch here.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

