PUBG Mobile update: Tencent teases War Mode

The new mobile update of popular war game PUBG is likely to bring the highly anticipated equivalent of Deathmatch, War Mode into the mobile gaming world. Even though no confirmed announcement about the launch date has been made by the game's publisher Tencent, the PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update is expected to hit the market soon.

As per a report in Gadgets360, War Mode pits two teams against each other with the objective of getting as many kills as needed while the regular PUBG matches are of the battle royale variety. Along with War Mode, the new update is supposed to fix some major bugs in several modes.

The 'Arcade Mode' of the game will get a new and faster variation while the 'New Weapon Mode' will have an added SLR Sniper Rifle. Moreover, the players can now also use 'Portable Closet' through which they can instantly change clothes during battle. Other major changes include easy access to tools like game mode, map, viewfinder, and others are more accessible now, owing to the change in the main menu design.

In its previous 0.6.0 update, Tencent had introduced a new PUBG Mobile Royale Pass feature in the game which allowed players to complete daily and weekly tasks to earn additional crates. Some of the other additions made in the game are first-person perspective (FPP), weapon finishes, new character profiles. emotes, and user interface improvement. Moreover, the game also offers an additional tier called Elite Royale Pass.

Tencent's PUBG faces some stiff competition from another war game named Fortnite by Epic Games. The major difference between both the games is that Fortnite is available only on iOS for now, while PUBG can be played by both Android and iOS users. Reportedly, Fortnite's revenue is five-folds as compared to that of PUBG despite having nearly half the downloads.